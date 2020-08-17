JACUMBA HIKERS GROUP BECOMES PART OF IMPERIAL VALLEY DESERT MUSEUM PROGRAMS

By Miriam Raftery

August 17, 2020 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – After multiple requests seeking new hiking leaders following the loss of several long-time leaders, the Jacumba Hikers group will now be administered by the Imperial Valley Desert Museum (IVDM). The museum’s board voted on August 13 to accept the proposal.

“What that means is IVDM will be doing all the administrative duties and Jacumba Hikers is now part of their hiking program,” Greg Curran told hiking group members in an email. “IVDM is still not open to the public because of Covid-19 and will not be resuming normal functions until phase 3 as per Imperial County's guidelines. They will be creating hike schedule(s) when restrictions are lifted. They will continue to offer beginner hikes via Lowlanders but the Intermediate/Hard/Extreme Hikes, will still be listed as Jacumba Hikers and will often still be led by Jacumba Hikers Hike Leaders.”

The Jacumba Hikers, long operated out of Jacumba Hot Springs in San Diego’s East County, formerly led monthly hikes most of the year (weather permitting) to desert destinations in both San Diego and Imperial Counties. However, Curran notes, “There will probably be less hikes scheduled per month. Jacumba Hikers tried to schedule one every Saturday but times are changing.”

He adds, “It’s been a real honor and privilege to be part of this fantastic group! Happy hiking!”

Curran indicates he will still post IVDM’s hike schedules on the Jacumba Hikers Facebook page, where guests can continue to connect with fellow hikers. But future emails and notifications will be sent by David Breeckner, executive director of IVDM staff at the museum located in Imperial County.