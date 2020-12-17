JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS HOSTS OPEN AIR PRE-HOLIDAY EVENTS DEC. 19: GIFT AND ART SALE, PLUS BBQ TURKEY AND BRISKET TAKEOUT DINNERS

By Rebecca Person By Rebecca Person

December 17, 2020 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The scenic route along Old Highway 80 and the I-8 freeway toward Jacumba Hot Springs is a welcome break these days as people seek the fresh air and scenery of San Diego County’s outback.

This weekend, a Take-Out Christmas Dinner (outside dining available) and a Pop-Up Last-Minute-Gift & Art Sale will liven up Downtown Jacumba on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jay's Southern Cafe, s popular BBQ destination featuring the 5-Star culinary talents of Jay Cousins, is offering Christmas smoked turkey, beef brisket, yams, smashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and corn bread this Saturday Dec. 19th from noon 'til all the food is gone.

Next door, Jacumba artists are showing their special last-minute gifts in the form of paintings, resin and tie-dye items, basketry, and recycled & kinetic sculptures and treasure decanters created by Nancy Jean, Freddie Carlisle, Linda Churchill, Kirk Gilliam, Sam Rupe, Nancy Cordova, Leah Poare and Becky Person.

Location: Downtown Jacumba Hot Springs