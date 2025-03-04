JACUMBA MAN ARRESTED ON NUMEROUS CHARGES AFTER HIDING FROM SWAT TEAM; BOOBY TRAPS, EXPLOSIVES AND GUNS FOUND IN HOME

East County News Service



March 4, 2025 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- A man is facing assault with a deadly weapon and other serious charges after a search of his property in Jacumba uncovered firearms, explosives and booby traps, says Lieutenant Jeff Ford with the San Diego County Sheriff’s department.

On March 3,just before 6:00 a.m., the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) and deputies assigned to Sheriff's Rural Enforcement served a search warrant in the 42000 block of Old Highway 80. The search warrant was related to an investigation of an assault with a deadly weapon incident that happened on February 22.



During the service of the warrant, 40-year-old Ross Warren was found concealed inside a wall as he attempted to hide from deputies. A firearm, pellet gun and imitation firearm were located inside the wall with Warren.



During the search, deputies also found multiple fabricated explosives inside the home, as well as multiple improvised booby traps scattered around the exterior of the home.



The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit responded to the scene for further investigation. A firearm, pellet guns, imitation firearms, ammunition, explosive devices, manufactured booby traps and other evidence related to the originating investigation were also found inside the home.



Warren was placed under arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, possessing/deploying booby traps and multiple counts of possessing/manufacturing destructive devices. He was transported and booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

Warren's live-in girlfriend, Brenda Beltran, 38, was also arrested for obstructing/delaying a peace officer. She was cited and released.