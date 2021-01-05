JACUMBA STREET MARKET JANUARY 9

East County News Service East County News Service

January 5, 2021 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – The Jacumba Street Market will be Saturday, January 9 and on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Safety protocols for COVID-19 will be observed, according to organizers.

The market will feature vintage clothing, local art, hand-crafted goods, organic produce, an organic juicer, tamales, Horchata, native herbal goods, and live music as well as EMF education and a special guest appearance by Coyote’s UFO Recovery and Repair.