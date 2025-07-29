JACUMBIA FEST BRINGS AFRO-COLUMBIAN RHYTHMS TO JACUMBA AUG. 30

East County News Service

July 29, 2025 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- Bad Vibes Good Friends and Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel will present Jacumbia Fest on August 30 starting at 5 p.m.— a one-night-only celebration of Afro-Colombian rhythms, traditional and psychedelic cumbia from Colombia, Mexico and USA.

This powerful night of music and dance features the legendary Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto—torchbearers of Colombia’s ancestral gaita and cumbia traditions. Sharing the stage will be Bogotá’s experimental groove magicians Romperayo, known for their wild, percussion-driven reinventions of tropical classics, and Tijuana’s own La Diabla, fusing border-town swagger with sultry sonidero energy, plus DJ Strange Bouquets and DJ Matt Bozzone of Spacehall Sound Machine.

Set in the surreal landscape of Jacumba Hot Springs, this desert gathering promises a sonic pilgrimage that spans generations and continents. You’re invited to come early for a soak, stay late for the music.

For tickets and details, visit https://jacumba.com.