JAMUL’S HAPPY PLACE FOR ANIMAL LOVERS

Ranch offers petting zoo, summer camp and Airbnb experiences

By Mimi Pollack

Photo: baby goats named Daisy Duke and Billy the Kid

February 18, 2025 (Jamul) -- With his friendly smile and warm blue eyes, Farmer Pat [as he likes to be called] welcomes you to Jamul Trails Ranch, a little oasis in Jamul. Pat and Kim Dillon have built a nice life for themselves and now want to share it with others.

They opened Jamul Trails Ranch, where both children and adults can enjoy a variety of events involving their farm animals, including baby chicks and silkies, bunnies, guinea pigs, goats, mini-donkeys, horses, ducks, a tortoise, and a noisy goose. As stated in their press release, they want to be “East County’s premier destination for petting zoo tours, educational field trips, kids’ aquarium workshops and as an event and party venue.

They want their ranch to be the place “for those seeking a rare combination of animal experiences, knowledge, hands on opportunities and natural beauty. This ranch provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the best of ranch living."

Photo, right: a female donkey named Noel

In 2015, Kim and Pat’s daughter bought the ranch in Jamul. Several people boarded their horses there, so it continued to be a horse ranch. In 2019, she moved out of state and sold the place to her parents. Kim and Pat continued boarding horses there and brought in other farm animals.

In Spring of last year, they opened as a petting zoo and event venue. Families have brought their children there to have parties, play games and enjoy the animals while learning about them.

According to their press release, Jamul Trails Ranch wants to be a place that provides the following key features.

Seasonal Events : Experience your next party surrounded in a festive ranch setting with friendly animals at the Premier Petting Zoo in San Diego! The ranch offers a variety of event spaces ideal for weddings, corporate retreats, h oliday parties and social gatherings, with breathtaking outdoor backdrops.

Kids Birthday Parties: Enjoy time meeting our ranch animals. Our basic experience will expose you with intimate time spent with our animal friends. Feed, hold and pet them all on a guided tour by Pat . Great time to take pictures to document your guest’s visit.

Educational Field Trips for Groups : A great experience for preschool er s, and young kids up to about fifth grade! Pat, your guide, will lead you through the Petting Zoo tour with his knowledge of living and growing up on a ranch! You will feed, hold and pet all our animals! Designed for larger groups. The r anch is safe and clean with restrooms and handwashing facilities.

Private Family Petting Zoo Tour: The Premier Petting Zoo in San Diego! Enjoy time meeting the Ranch animals on a tour led by Pat .

Kids Aquarium Workshop Party: Coming in February 2025 , a n educational aquatic experience. Tour Jamul Trails Ranch’s fish room and learn the basics of fish keeping and the science behind it. Everyone will build and decorate their own fully functioning fish tank, then catch their own fish to put in it. The tanks have a light, filter system, and water change system. All systems are USB driven so it is safe to put in the kids' bedroom. You also receive food and full instructions. In addition, Pat also raises some unusual fish originally from Venezuela, called Endlers . Endlers are known for their beautiful colors.

Photo, left: a baby colt named Ringo

This summer, they will have day camps for kids. During the camp, participants will work with donkeys, horses, rabbits, geese, ducks, chickens, tortoises and fish. They will participate in all aspects of keeping the ranch running.

Farmer Pat, who grew up on a working ranch, will lead the camps with an educational focus, teaching children the basics of ranch work, animal handling and feeding, horse care, basic horse-riding skills, egg collection and pancake and egg cooking. Fun activities and crafts will also be incorporated into each day. In addition, they will have the added experience of running a full fish room with over 200 tanks. Campers will arrive city slickers and go home asranchers!

City Slickers Day Camps are available from June 15 to August 15, from 9 to 3. They will offer early drop-off and late pick-up options.

On the day that I went to visit, I had a great time. Farmer Pat is wonderful with both people and animals and kept my interest with all his knowledge and interesting tidbits. I also got to pet and /or hold baby chicks, beautiful bunnies and guinea pigs, mini donkeys, a pair of goats, several horses and a baby colt whose coat felt like velvet. It is obvious that he and Kim take pride in what they do.

As Kim says, “Our goal is to become a haven for kids that don’t have access to animals and ranch life! We’d like to become a really great place for families to celebrate birthday parties or just a day on the farm at our petting zoo tour. It’s our way to give back to the community!”

Finally, they have also opened two Airbnb units for people to rent and enjoy time on the ranch. They say it has been a great experience, and they have met people from all over the world.

Their website is: Jamul Trails Ranch





Photo, left: Farmer Pat