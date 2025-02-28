JAMUL CASINO ADDS 16-STORY BOUTIQUE HOTEL TOWER OPENING IN MAY, REBRANDS AS JAMUL CASINO RESORT

East County News Service

February 28, 2025 (Jamul) – Jamul Casino will open the doors to its high-rise boutique hotel tower this spring, featuring 200 rooms, 52 spacious guest suites, 360-degree views and a curated collection of leisure experiences.

"This all-new hotel represents a proud moment in our tribe's journey and further supports our continued dedication to self-sufficiency," said Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village. "We’re not just transitioning from Jamul Casino to Jamul Casino Resort – we're building a legacy that honors our community while inviting visitors to experience the beauty and hospitality of our ancestral lands."

The 16-story hotel tower was originally imagined as a crystalline jewel box floating against the Jamul mountains, ultimately allowing visitors to now stay where they play. Guests will have access to the state-of-the-art hotel and its offerings through a climate-controlled, enclosed pedestrian sky bridge. The rooms’ sleek and elegant design creates a calming place of tranquility with one-of-a-kind views.

The all-new boutique hotel tower at Jamul Casino Resort aims to earn the AAA Four Diamond Rating – North America’s premier hotel rating program recognizing the most important aspects of luxury such as cleanliness, comfort, cuisine and consistency.

Among the many amenities will be an approximately 4,800-square-foot restaurant with sweeping views of the surrounding area, retail space, meeting and banquet facilities, a full-service spa and salon with an outdoor deck, a fitness center, and an 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck with a jetted hot tub, cabanas and a rooftop bar.

"We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new hotel that our guests have been eagerly anticipating," said Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino. "With exceptional dining destinations, wellness-focused amenities, and curated experiences, we have created a space that truly caters to gaming enthusiasts, business professionals, and leisure travelers alike. We invite all guests to visit, unwind, play, and discover the very best of San Diego.”

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges.

Jamul Casino supports more than 1,400 permanent jobs throughout the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population.

To learn more about Jamul Casino, visit www.jamulcasino.com.