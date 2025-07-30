JAMUL CASINO RESORT ACHIEVES EXCELLENCE ACROSS NUMEROUS SAN DIEGO’S BEST 2025 CATEGORIES

East County News Service

July 30, 2025 (Jamul) – Jamul Casino Resort is the recipient of several "San Diego's Best" wins, earned by the 2025 San Diego Union Tribune Reader's Poll. The resort earned top honors for Best San Diego Hotel and Best Staycation, in recognition of the brand-new hotel tower that is now open. Jamul Casino Resort also earned accolades in Bars & Nightlife, Entertainment, and Food & Restaurant categories including Best Sports Bar, Best Entertainment Venue and Best Romantic Restaurant.

Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub was named Best Sports Bar in San Diego. The ultimate sports bar is known for its gameday atmosphere and expansive menu featuring Tony Gwynn's favorite dishes including its burgers, named Best Burger. Jesse Serrano was also named Best Bartender and Laura Donathan was honored as Best Restaurant Server.

Providing live entertainment just steps away from the casino floor, JIVe Lounge was named Best Entertainment Venue and Favorite Live Music Venue (Under 3,000 People). In addition to hot local DJs and bands, the lounge offers an impressive menu of craft beers and signature cocktails handmade by Rachel Serrano, named a San Diego Favorite Bartender. Catherine Evans was also honored as a Favorite Server.

With sweeping views of the breathtaking Southern California mountains, delectable dishes and a hand-picked wine selection, Prime Cut Steakhouse & Seafood was named Best Romantic Restaurant in San Diego. Offering the finest cuts of meat and expertly prepared seafood, the contemporary steakhouse was also named a San Diego Favorite in the Steakhouse and Casino Dining categories. Chef Greg Coyle was honored as a Favorite Chef, and Paris Thammavong was selected as a Favorite Server. With sweeping views of the breathtaking Southern California mountains, delectable dishes and a hand-picked wine selection, Prime Cut Steakhouse & Seafood was named Best Romantic Restaurant in San Diego. Offering the finest cuts of meat and expertly prepared seafood, the contemporary steakhouse was also named a San Diego Favorite in the Steakhouse and Casino Dining categories. Chef Greg Coyle was honored as a Favorite Chef, and Paris Thammavong was selected as a Favorite Server.

Rounding out the impressive collection of wins, Loft 94 was named Best Pho/Noodle House as well as Best Sushi, and Emerald Chinese Cuisine was chosen as a San Diego Favorite for Chinese Cuisine. Additionally, The Rooftop was honored as Best Place to Get Married and Best Scenic Spot. Jamul Casino Resort was also named Best San Diego Hotel and Best Staycation Location, while earning San Diego Favorite recognition for Local Casino, Loosest Slots and Place to Work categories. Lincoln Williams at Marketplace was named Best Chef, and Victor Hughes at High Limit Bar was selected as a Favorite Bartender.

To stay up to date on the latest news, please visit JamulCasino.com