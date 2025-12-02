Jamul Casino Resort deepens philanthropic impact through year-round efforts

Source: Jamul Casino Resort

December 2, 2025 (Jamul) - Jamul Casino Resort is celebrating the holiday season with a continued commitment to uplifting the San Diego community. Rooted in the Resort’s mission, Jamul Casino Resort and the Jamul Indian Village actively partner with local organizations that provide essential resources to those in need to continue connecting with and supporting their local community.

Members from the Jamul Casino Resort team personally delivered 65 turkeys to the San Diego LGBT Center and Imperial Court de San Diego for the Annual Scott Carlson & Dan Ferbal Thanksgiving Community Dinner, along with an additional 55 turkeys to Saints of Service. The yearly event offers comfort and connection to individuals navigating difficult circumstances, including cancer, homelessness and other health issues, ensuring they have a warm, welcoming place to gather during the holidays.

“Our community consistently shows up for one another, and we’re grateful to play a part in that,” said President & General Manager, Mary Cheeks. “Whether through volunteering or donations, giving back is at the heart of who we are.”

Throughout the year, Jamul Casino Resort and Jamul Indian Village have also supported various local causes, dedicating nearly $400,000 to organizations such as Many Shades of Pink, Alpha Project, Harvey Family Foundation, NAACP San Diego Chapter, Veterans Association and Girls Rising Above (G.R.A.C.E), among others. Their efforts span key areas including veteran services, mental health resources and underserved communities.

These efforts highlight Jamul Casino Resort’s belief that meaningful change is built through teamwork, bringing staff, tribal leaders and guests together to uplift neighbors throughout San Diego County. As the holiday season approaches, Jamul Casino Resort and the Jamul Indian Village stay dedicated to strengthening their community and ensuring families and individuals in need feel supported and celebrated.

