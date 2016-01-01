JAMUL CASINO RESORT PULLS OUT OF SAN DIEGO PRIDE PARADE AMID ANTISEMITISM CONCERNS

Resort donates $10,000 to JPride Festival promoting Jewish LGBTQ pride

By Miriam Raftery

Photo via JPride

July 3,2025 (Jamul, CA) – After Jewish groups withdrew from the San Diego Pride Parade over objections to participation by headliner Kehlani over antisemitism, the Jamul Casino and Resort announced today that it will not be participating in the event.

“Given the complexity and sensitivity of this situation involving free expression, political symbolism and community inclusion, Jamul Casino Resort’s position is one that prioritizes its firm commitment to core values such as artistic freedom, equality, diversity and genuine respect for community concerns,” says Kirvin Doak, media contact for Jamul Casino Resort.

“Jamul Casino Resort will honor its existing financial commitment to the San Diego Pride Festival but will not have a presence. As an organization rooted in LGBTQ2S+ advocacy, we do not condone hate speech or violence of any kind,” the release clarifies. “Further, we will not be participating in the Pride Parade and those funds will be distributed to the JPride Festival.”

JPride weekend is a new event promoting pride in the LGBTQ+ Jewish community.

Jamul Casino Resort is donating $10,000 to the JPride Festival along with its ongoing charitable giving initiatives all year round.

Kehlani has gone far beyond voicing support for Gaza and opposition to the Israeli military actions there. Though the singer has pushed back on claims of antisemitism,Kehlani has promulgated violent antisemitic rhetoric, including a music video for Kehlani’s song “Next 2 U” featuring the words “Long live the intifada” at the start, a phrase that can imply violence toward the Jewish community.

Kehlani has also shared posts and made statements online expressing views perceived as antisemitic and shared a map on social media that eliminates Israel, writing that Zionists are “scum of the earth.” Zionism is a movement rooted in the belief that Jews are a nation and have a right to self-determination and a national home in their ancestral homeland.

Jewish groups pulled out of the San Diego Pride event, citing concerns for their safety due to Kehlani’s violent rhetoric. According to a media release from the Jewish Federation of San Diego, the groups and synagogues that will not be participating in San Diego Pride include the Federation, ADL-San Diego, Lawrence Family JCC, Temple Emanu-El of San Diego, Congregation Dor Hadash, Congregation Beth Israel of San Diego, Congregation Tifereth Israel Synagogue and Temple Adat Shalom of Poway.

Mayor Todd Gloria has also said that he will not attend this year’s San Diego Pride Parade.