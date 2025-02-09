JAMUL-DULZURA COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP SEEKS CREATIVE MINDS TO DESIGN NEW LOGO

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo: one of the ideas for the new logo

February 9, 2025 (Jamul) - The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group (JDCPG) is seeking creative minds to design its new logo, offering local artists and designers a chance to leave their mark on this vital East County organization.

The planning group, which serves as a crucial advisory body for San Diego County on matters affecting the rural communities of Jamul and Dulzura, aims to establish a visual identity that captures the area's unique character and natural beauty.

Interested participants should submit their designs in JPEG or PDF format to [ jdcpglogo@gmail.com ]( mailto:jdcpglogo@gmail.com ), including their full name and age with their submission. The winning entry will be selected by the end of March, with the chosen design set to become the official emblem of the JDCPG.