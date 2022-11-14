JAMUL-DULZURA PLANNING GROUP HOLDS VIRTUAL MEETING TONIGHT TO VOTE ON PROPOSED HOTEL AND EVENT CENTER

By Miriam Raftery

November 14, 2022 (Jamul) – The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will hold a special virtual meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. The group will her a presentation by a subcommittee and vote on the proposed Jamul Casino Hotel and Event Center expansion project, which includes a 16-story hotel, new event center, multi-purpose/bingo hall and 6-story parking structure, and related infrastructure.

The vote is advisory in regards to the tribe’s environmental impact report; the project is on tribal land so the County has only limited jurisdiction. The Jamul Indian VIllage tribe plans to begin construction in December.

The public can learn more about the project at https://www.jamulteir.com/review, and

can review the Draft TEIR at https://ceqanet.opr.ca.gov/2022050410/2.