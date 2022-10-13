JAMUL INDIAN VILLAGE SERVES BORDER 32 FIRE VICTIMS FLEEING HOMES

By Aarav Pruthi, Legislative Intern, Supervisor Joel Anderson

October 13, 2022 (Jamul) -- “It is in our blood to give back and help and this was just an opportunity to do so,” expressed Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman.

Almost immediately after evacuations were ordered for East County communities during the Border 32 Fire, the Jamul Indian Village welcomed fire victims onto their property. Not soon after the site opened, it was temporarily homed by approximately 100 people taking refuge on the site. To coordinate the safety and logistics of the evacuees, Chairwoman Pinto and Tribal Secretary Carlene Chamberlin soon arrived at the site to overlook the necessary arrangements and ensure smooth functioning with the help of the tribe’s security team.

Jamul Indian Village coordinated with the Casino’s management team and sought out food and beverages for the displaced members of the community while they awaited a green signal from the authorities. The Tribe’s Community Center was also opened overnight so evacuees could have a safe place to sleep.

About a dozen of the Tribe and casino staff members worked selflessly to ensure that the evacuees were cared for during likely one of the most stressful moments of their life.

“When we arrived, we immediately knew that members of our greater Jamul - Dulzura community needed more than just an evacuation location,” said Chairwoman Erica Pinto. “We are proud of our Casino team for helping prepare food and to all of our greater team, including our security officers who helped comfort those folks in their time of need.”

Supervisor Joel Anderson shared his gratitude for the Tribe’s quick response, “The Jamul Indian Village’s immediate decision to open an evacuation center is an amazing example of how crisis situations can often bring out the best in our community. I am so grateful for all the Tribe and casino staff who came together to provide a safe space for those who had to evacuate their homes.”