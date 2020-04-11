JAMUL MUSICIANS HOST LIVE ONLINE CONCERTS EACH SATURDAY NIGHT

By Miriam Raftery

April 11, 2020 (Jamul, CA) -- Kymm Civetta and her husband, Andy, owners of NRG productions in Jamul, have provided bands and musical entertainment for celebrities including Jay Leno and Larry King, major charities and corporate events. Now they are hosting free concerts online each Saturday night at 7 p.m. “out of the goodness of our hearts, to get everybody feeling connected, because there’s so much isolation and everybody’s feeling pretty sad,” she told ECM.

You can view the concerts live tonight and every Saturday on Kymm Civettta's Facebook page as well as on the NRG Productions Facebook page and YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Their first concert last weekend drew over 2,000 viewers. Kymm says viewers called her to say how much they appreciated the musical entertainment. “It’s become a very cool thing,” she says.

Tonight’s show will also feature Celina Graves, the daughter of NRG’s bass player. Who recently auditioned to appear on “America’s Got Talent.”

Kymm and Andy are facing their own financial hardships due to having all of their concerts cancelled for events ranging from weddings to corporate events But Kymm says she rejected the idea of asking viewers for donations.

Concert sponsors sought

Instead she hopes to find major community sponsors to support future concerts and help her continue to give back to homebound community members in need of music to lift their spirits.

In addition to talented musical performers, each show also offers inspiring and helpful talks. This week’s theme is “The Gift of Giving Back to the Community.” The show will highlight a local individual who has been making masks and giving them to police officers and nurses.

A future show will feature yoga for children, to help kids feel less anxious during stay-home orders due to the pandemic.

Kymm and Andy are counting on faith and community support to sustain them and enable them to continue giving back to help others.

“I said to God, you’re going to have to take this,” Kymm told ECM.