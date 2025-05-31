JAMUL RESIDENT DIES IN CRASH

East County News Service East County News Service

May 31, 2025 (Jamul) –Long-time Jamul resident Brian Reed died yesterday when his Ford F-150 pickup truck struck a tree in the vicinity of Mother Grundy Truck Trail in Jamul’s Deerhorn Valley area around 11:17 a.m.

“His sister confirmed that he suffered a medical issue that led to the fatal accident,” the Deerhorn Valley Community page on Facebook posted. Reed was unconscious when first responders arrived and died at the scene.

He was a retired tow truck driver at Jim’s Towing Service, according to his Facebook account.

“His stories and pictures expressing love of Deerhorn Valley will be missed,” Lorna Odegaard posted on Facebook.

Ed Goldsmith wrote, “I was proud to call him a good friend. We routinely did Sunday morning coffee and chat. I will miss him tremendously! ”