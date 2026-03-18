Jamul shooting victim dies after traveling to Alpine

By Miriam Raftery

March 18, 2026 (San Diego East County) – Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 12:20 a.m. in the 16000 block of Loose Creek Road in Jamul. Upon arrival, deputies did not locate any victims at the residence.

“Shortly afterward, the Alpine Fire Protection District notified the Sheriff’s Office that a shooting victim had arrived at their station. Emergency personnel initiated lifesaving measures;” says Lt. Juan Marequez with the Sheriff’s department. Despite those efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the fire station.

An adult male suspect was contacted in Jamul and detained for questioning.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending confirmation and notification of next of kin.

Sheriff’s Homicide detectives have assumed responsibility for the investigation. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances and motive behind the incident.

“Based on the information obtained thus far, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the community,” says Lieutenant Marquez.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.