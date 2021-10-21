JAMUL SHOPPING CENTER SELLS FOR $6 MILLION IN OFF-LISTING TRANSACTION

East County News Service

October 21, 2021 (Jamul) – A retail shopping center in Jamul has been sold for $6 million. The property, which had not been listed for sale, sold on Sept. 17, Commercial Asset Advisors announced. The 18,926-square-foot center has multiple tenants and is anchored by a 7-Eleven gas station. It is located at 12918-12930 Campo Road, Jamul, CA 91935.

CAA’s Gino Kalasho and Mike Conger represented the buyer, Fuel Team Inc., on this transaction. The seller was Dan Floit.The property includes approximately one acre of unused land that could be developed in the future.

“This was a strategic purchase by the buyer, who recognized the property’s existing value and future potential,” said CAA Principal Mike Conger. “With tenants at below-market rents turning over in the next couple years – plus land that is currently not being utilized – this was an attractive investment.”



CAA Sales Associate Gino Kalasho said: “In today’s market, this was a rare opportunity to acquire a multi-tenant retail center that generates existing cash flow while providing exciting future opportunities for the owner.”