East County News Service

April 29, 2025 (Jamul) – Jamul Trails Ranch invites you to experience Farm Days, which include a petting zoo, planting sunflowers, painting bird houses and feeding farm animals.

Farm Days will be held May 2-4 and May 8-10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jamul Trails Ranch is located at 2865 Echo Valley Road in Jamul.

Cost is $50 per family.

For more information, text Kim at (619) 787-7139 or visit www.JamulTrailsRanch.com