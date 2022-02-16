JANIS IAN TO PERFORM AT THE MAGNOLIA MARCH 6

East County News Service

February 16, 2022 (El Cajon) – Famed singer-songwriter Janis Ian will perform live at The Magnolia in El Cajon on March 6 at 8 p.m.

Winner of two Grammy Awards, Ian’s hits include “At Seventeen” in 1975 and “Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking) in which she wrote at age 14 in 1966.

Her album “Between the Lines” in 1975 was number one on the Billboard chart. Her Grammy awards were for “At Seventeen” in 1975 and again in 2013 for Best Spoken Word Album.

“Society’s Child” had a theme of interracial relationships that resulted in bans at some radio stations, hate mail and death threats targeting Ian. One station in Atlanta that did play the song was burned down.

“At Seventeen” epitomizes teenage anguish. Other songs by Ian include “Fly Too High,” ‘Love is Blind,” “You are Love,” “In the Winter” and “Breaking Silence.”