JANTZ FAMILY LAUNCHES GO FUND ME SITE FOR GROSSMONT HOSPITAL FOUNDATION FOOD PANTRY AND SUPPLIES

Donations of money, non-perishable foods and personal protective equipment are needed for healthcare workers

By Miriam Raftery

April 7, 2020 (La Mesa) – Barry Jantz, CEO of Grossmont Healthcare District, and his family have launched a GoFundMe site on behalf of the Grossmont Hospital Foundation to help healthcare workers with an on-site food pantry and medical supplies.

“As most of you know, the care team at our local hospital is working tirelessly during this global battle against COVID-19. Many of the healthcare workers are unable to go to the store and get items they need for their families, either because the items are gone from the shelves or they’re just exhausted by the end of their shift. On a daily basis, these amazing individuals are here doing their very best to help those in need,” a message from Barry, Colleen and Kayleigh Jantz states.

A contribution via this GoFundMe page will go to the non-profit Grossmont Hospital Foundation to provide Food Pantry items and/or much-needed hospital supplies to protect front-line caregivers during this crisis. Donations are 100% tax deductible.

People can also donate non-perishable food items and personal protective equipment directly. Click here for details or to make a donation.

For those who wish to drop off a donation of gloves, masks or other PPE, please read the criteria here.

“This is our way as a family of giving a little bit back to the healthcare workers that take care of us every day; but now when they need us the most,” the Jantz family statement concudes. “Thanks for all you do for our community!”











