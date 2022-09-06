JANUARY 6 HOUSE COMMITTEE HOLDS FIRST PUBLIC HEARING ON INSURRECTION: WATCH LIVE STARTING TONIGHT AT 5 PM

By Miriam Raftery

After months of closed-door investigations, the House of Representatives’ January 6 Committee is holding its first hearings with public testimony about what transpired during the assault on the U.S. Capitol, including evidence expected to show coordination among extremist groups and potentially, the Trump campaign and White House insiders.

All major TV networks (except Fox) will be carrying the hearings live in prime time including ABC, NBC, CBS,NPR, PBS, C-Span and MSNBC; the latter will also have pre-and post-event coverage.

The first public hearing will be aired tonight, June 9 at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, followed by five additional days of early morning hearings over the next two weeks.

Here is the full schedule, listed with local viewing time for San Diego:

Thursday, June 9 at 5 p.m.

Monday, June 13 at 7 a.m.

Wednesday, June 15 at 7 a.m.

Thursday, June 16 at 7 a.m.

Tuesday, June 21 at 7 a.m.

Thursday, June 23 at 7 a.m.

The committee has head testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses and reviewed over 100,000 pages of documents.

The hearing follows arrests of numerous individuals including leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who have been charged with seditious conspiracy for efforts to overthrow the government and block counting of electoral college votes through a violent breach of the U.S. Capitol as supporters erected a gallows outside and called for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence.

The hearing is expected to focus on demonstrating coordination between extremist groups such as Oath Keepers and Proud Boys and the dangers such organizations pose to our democracy. The hearing may also tie such actions to Trump campaign or White House insiders and potentially, the former President.

CNN and Politico report that former White House Chief of Staff Mike Meadows and others have said Trump voiced approval of chants to “hang Mike Pence.” Multiple witnesses have reportedly told the committee that Trump watched the violence unfold on TV for hours while refusing repeated pleas from aides and his daughter to take action to stop the attack, which killed four people including a police officer, injured many others, and caused major property damage in the Capitol.

The Hill reports today that an aide on the select committee told the Washington D.C. news site, “We will be revealing new details showing that Jan. 6 was the result of a coordinated, multistep effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, and indeed, that former President Donald Trump was at the center of that effort.”

Some of the videotaped depositions shared will be those with Trump White House officials, senior Trump administration officials, Trump campaign officials and indeed Trump family members, the committee aide told The Hill.

A documentary filmmaker and a Capitol police officer are also expected to testify.