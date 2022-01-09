JANUARY OPEN FARM DAY TOURS AT OASIS CAMEL DAIRY

East County News Service

January 9, 2022 (Ramona) – Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona has three Open Farm Day tour dates in January on Sunday the 16th as well as Saturday January 22 and 29.

The tours run from 12 to 2 p.m. In addition to the outdoor tour of the facility, the admission fee ($15, children 3 and under free) includes treats to feed camels and miniature sheep.

Camel rides are also available for an additional fee. You can also shop for gifts such as camel milk soaps, bath products and more.

For details and reservations, visit https://cameldairy.com/.