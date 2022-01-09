JANUARY OPEN FARM DAY TOURS AT OASIS CAMEL DAIRY

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

January 9, 2022 (Ramona) – Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona has three Open Farm Day tour dates in January on Sunday the 16th as well as Saturday January 22 and 29.

The tours run from 12 to 2 p.m.  In addition to the outdoor tour of the facility, the admission fee ($15, children 3 and under free) includes treats to feed camels and miniature sheep.

Camel rides are also available for an additional fee. You can also shop for gifts such as camel milk soaps, bath products and more.

For details and reservations, visit https://cameldairy.com/.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon