JASON ROBO LOSES NORCAL RADIO GIG AFTER RACIST RANT AGAINST COUNTY SUPERVISORS

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Jason Robo in one of his YouTube channel videos, which mostly get very light traffic.

November 4, 2021 (San Diego) - Comedian Jason Robo on Wednesday apparently lost his 5-year-old unpaid radio gig in Humboldt County a day after his crude rant against three county supervisors and racist attack on the county’s public health officer.

Meanwhile, Robo is facing a possible defamation suit by the owner of Roma Mia restaurant in the Gaslamp District.

Restaurateur Sergio Torrisi said Robo, 39, drove drunk into an outdoor dining area a half-hour after the Fourth Avenue eatery closed at 10 p.m. Sunday and later lied about the Halloween night incident that allegedly saw Robo pepper-spray the Italian restaurant’s manager.