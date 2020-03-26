JEWISH FAMILY SERVICES PROVIDES FOOD, MEALS AND RIDES TO ANY SAN DIEGANS IN NEED DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

East County News Service

March 26, 2020 (San Diego) -- Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) has expanded its most vital programs to serve families and individuals of all faiths, background and ages, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and wants San Diegans to know: Food, meals and transportation are available for those in critical need.

Available services:

Foodmobile : Expanded home-delivery meal service for homebound seniors and disabled adults. Deliveries may include hot/ready-to-eat meals, frozen meals and groceries to create home-cooked meals. For more information or to get help, call 858-637-3210.

Drive-Thru Food Assistance: Those in critical need can pick up bags of fresh and non-perishable food via a new drive-thru service at the JFS Joan & Irwin Jacobs Campus at 8804 Balboa Avenue every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment needed.

On the Go : Older adults and/or their caregivers can schedule rides to the grocery store or medical appointments. Rides are provided by volunteer drivers and through rideshare service Lyft via JFS’s On the Go Navigator service. For more information or to request a ride, call 858-637-3210. Older adults and/or their caregivers can schedule rides to the grocery store or medical appointments. Rides are provided by volunteer drivers and through rideshare service Lyft via JFS’s On the Go Navigator service. For more information or to request a ride, call 858-637-3210.

Founded in 1918, Jewish Family Service (JFS) is one of San Diego’s most impactful nonprofit agencies – providing resources and support to more than 39,500 San Diegans every year. Through integrated services, the organization empowers people of all ages, faiths, and backgrounds to overcome challenges, set goals, and build more stable, secure, and connected lives. JFS is committed to helping individuals and families in crisis move forward, while developing innovative strategies to break cycles of poverty and strengthen our San Diego community. To get help, volunteer, or learn how you can join us in Moving Forward Together, visit www.jfssd.org or call 858-637-3000.