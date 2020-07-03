JIMMIE JOHNSON AND HIS WIFE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Miriam Raftery: Jimmie Johnson and his wife, Chandra, in 2009 in Santee

July 3, 2020 (El Cajon) – Jimmie Johnson has become the first NASCAR driver to test positive for COVID-19. The seven-time NASCAR champion and El Cajon native will miss this weekend’s INDY doubleheader races in Indianapolis Saturday and Sunday.

Johnson has no symptoms, but took the test after his wife had mild symptoms and tested positive. He will remain sidelined until cleared by a physician, one more setback in what Johnson earlier announced would be the final racing season of his career.

Justin Allgaier will drive Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports.

"My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates," Johnson said in a press release. "I've never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it's going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I'm supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I'm going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention."