JOIN THE 2021 JULIAN HIKING CHALLENGE

East County News Service

July 12, 2021 (Julian) --You’re invited to explore some of Julian's most beautiful trails in the Julian Hiking Challenge. Complete the five hikes listed by December 31, submit photos and you will receive a special certificate, sticker and entry into a raffle to win a Julian Goodie bag of Julian keepsake items, special offers, freebies-- plus the added bonus of some awesome outdoor adventures.

Send selfies to share@visitjulian.com after you finish each hike or all five hikes. The First 300 to complete the challenge will also receive a Julian Hiking Challenge Patch.

Follow all regulations for each trail as posted by the different agencies. Always check for hours of operation, alerts or unexpected closures.

2021 Hiking Challenge Hikes:

Stonewall Peak Trail (Cuyamaca Rancho State Park) A 3.9 mile out and back trail located near Julian, California that features a great forest setting and is rated as moderate. The trail is primarily used for hiking.

Volcan Mountain Summit Trail (San Diego County Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve) ROUND-TRIP HIKING DISTANCES Gateway to Mid-Summit Gate: 3.2 miles

Gateway to Volcan Summit: 5.4 miles

Santa Ysabel Nature Center Loop Trail aka: Santa Ysabel Loop Trail (SD County Santa Ysabel East Preserve) A 3.9 mile loop trail located near Santa Ysabel, California that features beautiful wild flowers and is rated as moderate. The trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, running, and nature trips. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on leash.

Kanaka Loop Trail (SD County Santa Ysabel East Preserve) Additional link to hike info (SD County Santa Ysabel East Preserve) Additional link to hike info click here --Santa Ysabel Preserve East-Farmer Road Staging Area (117-411 Farmer Road, Julian, CA 92036) This hike will include an elevation gain and loss of approximately 200 feet in 1/2 mile. The total hike distance will be approximately 5 miles. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed.

Upper Creek Trail (SD County Santa Ysabel West Preserve) A 6.9 mile loop trail located near Julian, California that features beautiful wild flowers and is rated as moderate. The trail offers a number of activity options and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on leash.

Bonus: Inaja Trail (Cleveland National Forest) Elevation Gain: 150 Distance 0.5 mile loop with connecting trail options. Pets Allowed. Hike Time. 30 minutes to 2.5 hours. Easy Consider picking up a picnic lunch at any of the restaurants in Julian and heading on out for a family friendly, pet friendly stroll.