JOIN JULIAN IN PERFORMANCE OF HANDEL’S MESSIAH DEC. 12

By Kiki Skagen Munshi

December 4, 2021 (Julian) -- Julian’s annual performance of Handel’s Messiah will take place on Sunday, December 12, in the Julian Town Hall at 7:00 p.m. and all are welcome. This is a community event, free of charge though donations are welcome.

The chorus is open to any singers who want to participate; there will be professional soloists and musicians.

The final rehearsal for the chorus is Saturday morning, December 11, at the Methodist Church on Highway 78 at 10 a.m. Alternativel,y singers can join the group at the Town Hall at 6:30 on Sunday. Dress is fun Christmas.