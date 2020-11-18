JOIN LA MESA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND ASSIST CHILDREN OF MILITARY FAMILIES IN LA MESA MILITARY HOUSING

Source: La Mesa Chamber of Commerce Source: La Mesa Chamber of Commerce

Photo: CC by NC-ND

November 18, 2020 (La Mesa) - Want to make a difference this holiday season for the children of military personnel who live in La Mesa military housing? Then join the members of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce and purchase toys, diapers, gift cards and other items that will make their holiday season special.

The Chamber is again coordinating this holiday project with Lincoln Military Housing and are collecting toys, diapers and other items for children of military families living in La Mesa military housing between the ages of 2 -13 years old. Lincoln Military Housing facilitates holiday events for over 2,000 military children within our region. This project allows the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce to continue their commitment to making a difference in La Mesa and the lives of those within our community.

“In the past years we hosted an evening mixer at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse to collect these toys and other items and had a real celebration! With the current pandemic, that is not able to happen. We still want to assist these families during the holidays and are reaching out to our members and anyone within the community that may have a passion for helping children during the holidays,” says Chamber President Mary England.

The Chamber will accept your items throughout the month by either calling Mary England, 619-251-7730 to meet and pick them up, or drop them off to Fran Smith at 8080 La Mesa Blvd., Suite 214 in La Mesa between the hours of 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The final collection of toys (new and unwrapped) and gift items will take place at a new "Drive-Thru" event on Tuesday, December 1st at Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive.

The drive-through will be staged in the parking lot in front of San Diego Yoga and CVS Pharmacy between the hours of 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Enter Grossmont Center by Target and drive up the entrance and you will see us on the right as you drive in the Center.

“Look for the pop-up tent and our smiling faces as we greet you! Every person donating will receive a FREE raffle ticket to be in our drawing to win our huge stuffed bear! This is a popular annual raffle! While in Grossmont Center that evening, we encourage you to visit one of the restaurants and enjoy a bite to eat and be sure to visit the many retail stores that are anxious to serve you,” England says.