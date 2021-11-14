JOIN SDCCU FOR FREE WEBINARS AND RESOURCES FOR INTERNATIONAL FRAUD AWARENESS WEEK NOVEMBER 14 - 20: WEBINARS NOV. 17 PART OF FINANCIAL WELLNESS WEDNESDAYS

Source: San Diego County Credit Union

November 14, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU ®) , one of California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is proud to provide free community resources for International Fraud Awareness Week, November 14 – 20, 2021. Scams are on the rise and International Fraud Awareness Week is a global effort to minimize the impact of fraudulent activity through the promotion of awareness and education. SDCCU is here to help the community not fall victim to fraud by offering blog articles, additional resources and three complimentary fraud awareness webinars on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 as part of our Financial Wellness Wednesdays.

The webinar schedule is as follows: 9 a.m.: DA Tips on How to Avoid Becoming the Next Victim of Elder Abuse presented by the San Diego Deputy District Attorney, covering common scams used to target the elderly and the resources that are available to prevent elder fraud; 12 p.m.: Current Scams and How to Protect your Finances, covering common scams being used amid the COVID-19 pandemic; 3 p.m.: Thriving Through the Holidays, covering holiday budgeting ideas with tips on how to stay safe while shopping online. For more details and to register for any of the events, visit sdccu.com/fraudawareness.

These webinars are part of Financial Wellness Wednesdays, an ongoing program hosted by SDCCU to help provide the community access to free financial wellness information. For a complete list of upcoming Financial Wellness Wednesdays presentations, visit sdccu.com/fww.

