Jones' mobile home insurance bill passes Legislature: measure would protect owners in case of disaster

East County News Service

September 25, 2025 (Sacramento) -- Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) announced passage of his SB 525, which if signed by the Governor would help manufactured and mobile home owners afford to acquire full replacement cost insurance policies.

“Mobile home owners should not be treated like second rate citizens when it comes to protecting their property,” said Jones. “A home is a home and nobody should have to live with the fear that when disaster strikes, they won’t be able to rebuild.”

Currently, no insurance company in California provides full replacement cost coverage for mobile or manufactured homes. For standard foundation homes, those who cannot find a private insurance policy are able to avail themselves of California’s insurer of last resort, the California FAIR Plan Association, but for mobile home owners, even the FAIR plan will not insure them. Senate Bill 525 will finally change that fact.

“There’s over 500,000 mobile homes in California and I’m just not comfortable leaving that many people out to dry when the worst happens,” said Jones. “This bill finally brings some sense to the mobile home insurance market and I’m proud of its passage here today.”

Senate Bill 525 now moves to the governor’s desk for his signature.

