JONES IN TIGHT RACE WITH CHALLENGER ROCHA

By Miriam Raftery

June 7, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – East County closest election contest is shaping up in the newly redrawn 40th State Senate District. The incumbent, Republican Senator Brian Jones, has 51.36% of the vote in early election returns. Close on his heels is former Navy veteran and Marine Corps prosecutor Joseph Rocha with 48.64%.

On his website, Jones says government is “failing us.” His priorities include lowering taxes and housing costs, supporting “compassionate” solutions to clear homeless camps, and improve public safety.

Jones’ recent legislation include measures that aim to reduce catalytic converter thefts and make it harder for the state to place sexually violent predators in communities.

Rocha’s says his priorities are “kitchen table issues” including creating jobs, providing first-time homeowners and renters with access to affordable housing, lowering utility and gas prices, helping veterans and addressing climate change.

Senate District 40 is located in San Diego County including portions of the City of San Diego, Escondido, San Marcos, Santee, Poway, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Winter Gardens, Ramona, Alpine, San Diego Country Estate, Valley Center, Lake San Marcos, Eucalyptus Hills, Hidden Meadows, Bonsall, Harbison Canyon, Harmony Grove, Pine Valley, Descanso, Rainbow, Pala, Del Dios, Mount Laguna.