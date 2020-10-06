JOSE CUERVO PREMIERES NEW DOCUMENTARY FILM, TODAVÍA DESPUÉS AT SAN DIEGO FILM FESTIVAL FOR DAY OF THE DEAD OCT. 15-18

East County News Service

Photos: Facebook

Film director Santiago Maza Stern to join other shorts directors for panel discussion during San Diego International Film Festival

October 6, 2020 (San Diego) - This year’s film, Todavía Después (English: Still After), directed by Santiago Maza Stern premieres during the San Diego International Film Festival as part of the Docu-Drama shorts. Director Santiago Maza Stern will also speak on the shorts director panel where patrons will get to hear directly from Santiago and other directors in the shorts category. The San Diego International Film Festival runs through October 18th. www.sdfilmfest.com

— Jose Cuervo Tradicional® — the original 100% agave tequila — returns to the San Diego Film Festival to share another installment in their Día De Muertos (English: Day of the Dead) film series. Each year, Cuervo Tradicional captures different traditions around Mexico — sharing storied Día De Muertos moments from different Mexican filmmakers.

See the Film/Join the Q&A



Todavía Después is available on demand in the DOCU-DRAMA SHORT track in the Virtual Village Cove Theatre from Oct 15-18

DOCU-DRAMA Q&A: Sunday October 18th at 12:30 Director, Santiago Maza Stern joins other filmmakers from the DOCU-DRAMA SHORT Track for a Virtual Q&A with Festival attendees in the Bonviv Cafe.

In Todavía Después, director Santiago Maza Stern, creator of the award-winning documentary The Thunder Feast, unveils an inside look at the town of Pomuch, Mexico as locals prepare for their Día De Muertos celebration. This includes the Mayan ritual of cleaning and caring for loved ones’ skeletons. They believe the body remains able to see and feel even long after the passing away of the person. Therefore, the cemeteries are long corridors where skulls and bones peek from crates to enjoy the view. Viewers also get to observe the preparation of beautiful linens for family’s mantles, ofrendas, and a look at the importance of gathering fresh flowers and candles so families can all celebrate the mystical Día De Muertos together. Then, join these families as they walk in their Día De Muertos festival and welcome back the souls of the dead.

--------------------------------------------------------------

About The San Diego International Film Festival: