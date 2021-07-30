By Ken and Chris Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

July 30, 2021 (La Mesa) - The night of May 30, 2020, two banks burned to the ground amid La Mesa rioting. The next day, officials of one, Union Bank, were making plans to rebuild at the same location.

On Wednesday, Union Bank took a major step in that rebirth: a groundbreaking near the long fenced-off site on Spring Street north of the downtown Village.

“We’re going to be real excited when the building is done, and we do the ribbon-cutting and have the grand opening” at the end of this year, said Mary England, president and CEO of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce. She watched the adjacent banks destroyed 14 months ago.

“You’ll never forget it,” she said. “If you were here and watched it, you don’t get over it.”

Ceremonies that included a pair of young shovel-wielding siblings were held before cameras and company officials downing free drinks and ice cream. (But no city officials took part.)