Judge denies Grecia Figueroa's civil harassment restraining order request against Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher

East County News Service

File photo: Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher

October 8, 2025 (San Diego) - Superior Court Judge Blair Soper yesterday denied a request by Grecia Figueroa for a civil harassment restraining order against Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, wife of former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. This marks the second time Figueroa's request has been rejected, following the initial denial of a Temporary Restraining Order on Sept. 15 upon finding insufficient evidence of violence or threats,

Previously a judge dismissed Figueroa’s sexual harassment lawsuits against Fletcher and MTS, finding Figueroa had “substantial credibility issues” including deleting evidence.

Gonzalez Fletcher said of the restraining order sought, “This was another attempt by Ms. Figueroa to inflict harm upon me and my family by wielding egregiously false allegations in court filings designed to drive press attention to herself. Clogging up the courts with these false charges denies access to justice for actual victims, just like false accusations of sexual assault only hurts actual victims.”

Livia B. Beaudin, Attorney for Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, added “This was an egregious misuse of the court’s time by Ms. Figueroa. I would caution her against attempting to silence my client with more lies or she may expose herself to further legal action.”

During hearing on her restraining order request, Figueroa told a judge that someone showed up at her home unannounced wielding a wrench and that on another occasion, someone slashed her car's tires. Under questioning by the judge, she acknowledged that she didn’t know whether Gonzalez Fletcher was involved in those incidents, but feared Gonzalez Fletcher's public statements may have influenced other people to "take matters into their own hands."

Gonzalez Fletcher, in a press release, refutes wrongdoing. “All of the conduct Ms. Figueroa complained about was Constitutionally protected speech that serves a legitimate purpose...The truth, while uncomfortable for Ms. Figueroa, is not grounds for seeking a restraining order.