JUDGE DISMISSES SEXUAL HARASSMENT SUIT AGAINST NATHAN FLETCHER

By Miriam Raftery

August 8, 2025 (San Diego) – Today, Superior Court Judge Matthew Braner dismissed a lawsuit filed by Grecia Figueroa against former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. Judge Braner said Figueroa engaged in “rampant and willful spoilation of evidence” including deleting photos and text messages damaging to her case.

Figueroa, a former Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) employee, had accused Fletcher of sending her explicit messages, sexually assaulting her, and trying to get her fired. Fletcher, who was chair of MTS at the time.

Some of her messages included a photo of Figueroa in a low-cut top sent privately to Fletcher and flirty messages including one in which she agreed to meet him in a stairwell for a beer, as ECM previously reported and posted screen shots.

Fletcher, who was a candidate for state legislature at the time, cancelled his campaign and resigned as both Supervisor and MTS chair amid the salacious allegations. He denied harassing or assaulting Figueroa, did admit to a “consensual” relationship with Figueroa, a former TV journalist and MTS spokesperson. An attorney for Fletcher has said that Figueroa tried to extort Fletcher before filing her lawsuit.

Fletcher, a decorated combat veteran, reportedly went to a facility out of state to receive treatment for alcohol abuse and for Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD) related to his military service and childhood trauma. He stated remorse for his actions and indicated he was going to focus on being a good husband and father after completing treatment.

Lorena Gonzalez, Fletcher’s wife, said at the time,” “I love my husband. He has acknowledged his mistakes & I believe his name will be cleared of false accusations.”

On Facebook today, Gonzalez posted that Fletcher has filed a defamation lawsuit against Figueroa.

Figueroa has said she plans to appeal Judge Braner’s decision to dismiss her case, Times of San Diego reports.