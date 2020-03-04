JUDICIAL RACE OUTCOMES

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left: C.J. Mody at Golden Hall, was pleased with his victory.

March 4, 2020 (San Diego) -- Three contested Superior Court judicial races were won outright in yesterday's election, while a fourth will head for a run-off in November in one of the night's closest races.

Michelle Ialeggio trounced Shawn McMillan 76% to 24%, with 100% of precincts reported but mail-in ballots remaining to be counted. McMillan was rated lacking qualifications by the San Diego County Bar Association.

C.J. Mody won his race outright ovre Roberta Winston, 57% to 43%.

Alan Wong Robinson (52%) defeated Mark Skeels (32%) and Steve Miller (15%); Miller was also ranked lacking quaifications by the Bar Association.

In office 30, the race is still too close to call but it will head to a run-off. Paul Starita has 30%, followed closely by Tim Nader at 24%, Pete Murray 23%, and Mike Murphy 22%. Mail-in ballots will determine the outcome in this race.

Though judicial races are nonpartisan with no party affiliation listed on ballots, Democrats backed Ialeggio, Winston, Robinson and Nader, while Republicans backed Mody and Skeels, making no endorsements in the remaining two races.