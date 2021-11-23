JULIAN’S COUNTRY CHRISTMAS AND TREE LIGHTING NOV. 27

East County News Service

November 23, 2021 (Julian) – Julian’s Country Christmas will be held on November 27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park.

Musical entertainment will be held all afternoon, followed by lighting of an enormous living Christmas tree in the evening. The park is located at 2811 Washington Street in historic downtown Julian.

A living nativity will be on display outside Julian Cider Mill from 6 to 7 p.m., right after the tree lighting ceremony.

For details, visit https://visitjulian.com/event/country-christmas-tree-lighting/.