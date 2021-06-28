JULIAN 4TH OF JULY PARADE CELEBRATES TOWN’S SESQUICENTENNIAL

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

June 28, 2021 (Julian) – Founded in 1870, Julian turned 150 years old last year. Due to the pandemic, no events could be held. So this year’s 4th of July parade has the theme “Julian 150+1 years.” Pre-parade activities begin at 10am and the parade starts at noon. Main Street closes down at 9 a.m., so plan to arrive early.

Julian will honor our nation’s birthday with a salute to the men and women who made our country great, both domestically and militarily. Visitors are invited to line Main Street and wave flags while cheering on the marching bands, saluting the Marine Color Guard, and watching a giant American Flag carried down the thoroughfare.

There will also be antique cars, vintage tractors, comedy entries, belly dancers, and World War II submariners.

Bands include:

Bands from local schools

Gold Drum and Bugle Corps

Mariachi Continental de San Diego