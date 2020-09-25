JULIAN AUTUMN JUBILEE: WEEKENDS NOW THROUGH OCTOBER

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Miriam Raftery 
 
Image by Rebekka D. from Pixabay 
 
September 25, 2020 (Santa Ysabel) – Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Santa Ysabel invites you to join in some socially distanced fun at the Julian Autumn Jubilee. The festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday from late September through October 25. 

Activities include farm tours with hayrides, cider pressing, candle dipping pumpkin painting, farm animals, archery, tomahawk throwing, a pumpkin patch and more.

 
The outdoor facility has plenty of room for social distancing and fresh air. 
"Thank you for considering a visit and helping our family business stay available to you! We miss seeing everyone!” the owners state on the website.
 
Reservations are strongly recommended to guarantee availability and avoid overcrowding at activity stations.
 
For more information, visit https://www.fortcross.com/autumn-jubilee.

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon