JULIAN AUTUMN JUBILEE: WEEKENDS NOW THROUGH OCTOBER

September 25, 2020 (Santa Ysabel) – Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Santa Ysabel invites you to join in some socially distanced fun at the Julian Autumn Jubilee. The festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday from late September through October 25.

Activities include farm tours with hayrides, cider pressing, candle dipping pumpkin painting, farm animals, archery, tomahawk throwing, a pumpkin patch and more.

The outdoor facility has plenty of room for social distancing and fresh air.

"Thank you for considering a visit and helping our family business stay available to you! We miss seeing everyone!” the owners state on the website.

Reservations are strongly recommended to guarantee availability and avoid overcrowding at activity stations.