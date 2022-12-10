JULIAN BRANCH LIBRARY AND KAISER PERMANENTE HOST BLOOD DRIVES WITH SAN DIEGO BLOOD BANK

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
December 10, 2022 (Julian/El Cajon) - San Diego Blood Bank will host two blood drives during Christmas week. Julian Branch Library will host a blood drive on Wednesday, December 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kaiser Permanente Travelodge will also host a blood drive on Thursday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 250 S. Travelodge Drive, El Cajon 92020.
A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. Appointments are honored first and walk‑ins are welcome. Photo identification required.
Please call (800) 400‑8251 or visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org for more information.
