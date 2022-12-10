JULIAN BRANCH LIBRARY AND KAISER PERMANENTE HOST BLOOD DRIVES WITH SAN DIEGO BLOOD BANK

East County News Service

December 10, 2022 (Julian/El Cajon) - San Diego Blood Bank will host two blood drives during Christmas week. Julian Branch Library will host a blood drive on Wednesday, December 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kaiser Permanente Travelodge will also host a blood drive on Thursday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 250 S. Travelodge Drive, El Cajon 92020.

A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. Appointments are honored first and walk‑ins are welcome. Photo identification required.