JULIAN FAMILY FIDDLE CAMP PIE SOCIAL AND PROMOTION AUGUST 16

East County News Service

August 9, 2025 (Julian) - If you are going to Summergrass, and if you are a Julian Family Fiddle Camp (JFFC) alumni OR if you are interested in attending JFFC, you are invited to attend the JFFC pie scial & promotion at 7 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 16.

The pie and promotion event will be held at the Summergrass “Compound,” located at the north end of the RV parking lot at JFFC. Alumni are encouraged to share your JFFC experiences with prospective attendees and enjoy a piece of pie from MOM’S Pies, a long-time supporter of JFFC.

JFFC is a five-day acoustic music camp sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association (CBA). It is for people of all ages and musical abilities. The camp will be held May 6 – 10, 2026 at the Whispering Winds Camp and Conference Center, a full-service, rural family retreat center near the historic mining town of Julian, CA.

At JFFC you will learn from world-class musicians/instructors, jam with fellow students and teachers, enjoy concerts, and take in beauty of the Cuyamaca Mountains.

Would you like to take your musical abilities to the next level? Do you want the opportunity to share your music with others and make life-long musical connections? Then the Julian Family Fiddle Camp is the camp for you!

You can track updates on the camp, instructors, and more, at the following CBA webpage: https://californiabluegrass.org/cbaevent/julian-family-fiddle-camp/ and on Facebook.