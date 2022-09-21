JULIAN FARM AND ORCHARD ANNOUNCES HARVEST FEST

East County News Service

September 21, 2022 (Julian) – The first day of Fall brings Julian Farm and Orchard’s “Harvest Fest” to ring in the seasonal spirit.

Celebrated for its sprawling orchards and giant pumpkin patch, the 25-acre Julian Farm and Orchard is a staple for fall activities perfect for the whole family. The sustainable, working farm in the San Diego mountains is open to the public with many familiar activities and some exciting new ones for visitors of every age.

Julian Farm and Orchard is also beaming with bright orange as the Giant Pumpkin Patch has made its return. Visitors can pick from an assortment of pumpkins of all sizes that are scattered across the 25-acre farm. Pumpkins are expected to last through October and into November.

An arts and crafts area will also be available for kids and families to decorate their own pumpkin before bringing them home.

For the more adventurous, the farm is excited to introduce a new rock-climbing wall and is bringing back the popular axe throwing area. Participants can test their skills while climbing to the top of the rock wall and trying to hit their target on the axe wall.

Classic activities for this year’s Harvest Fest include a traditional tractor-pulled hayride, the friendly petting zoo, apple cider press, a gift shop, the crafts area as well as “U-pick” produce and flowers.

All activities are ticketed, but guests can save by purchasing the farm’s new all-inclusive wristband which includes all activities excluding produce and flowers.

To participate in the rock wall and axe throwing, guests are encouraged to sign the activity waiver in advance at JulianFarmAndOrchard.com. Tickets can be purchased in

advance through the website. Also available are special group rates, field trips, school groups, orchard and farm tours and more during special hours arranged in advance. www.JulianFarmAndOrchard.com. Julian Farm and Orchard is located at 4381 Julian Hwy, approximately three miles west of historic Julian. Parking is free and the farm’s hours are Friday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November.