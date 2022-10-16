JULIAN FARM AND ORCHARD RESCUES STRANDED PIGS FROM LOCAL RESERVATION LAND

East County News Service

October 16, 2022 (Julian) - Julian Farm and Orchard has just rescued 17 Pot Belly Pigs from the local Santa Ysabel area. The pigs were rescued in partnership with the Mesa Grande Indian Reservation and the USDA after more than 100 pigs were dumped on the Reservation land. Julian Farm and Orchard coordinated with Mesa Grande Tribe to pick up 17 pigs and bring them to their new permanent home on the farm.

“We learned about the plight of the pigs on the Mesa Grande Reservation through Facebook and immediately wanted to help. Working with the Mesa Grande Tribe, we were able to rescue 17 of the pot belly pigs” said Robin Madaffer, owner of Julian Farm and Orchard.

Staff will be working diligently to bring the pigs to good health and ensure they have a wonderful life in their new home. Visitors to Julian Farm and Orchard will now be able to visit the pigs along with the other furry friends that reside on the farm.

“We are excited to have them as part of our petting zoo family where they will be well-cared for and loved” Madaffer said.

The farm is still currently open for the “Harvest Fest” that features all the animals in the petting zoo, thousands of pumpkins and flowers, hayrides, and more. Apples are gone for the season, but visitors can still experience the informative cider press demonstration. No reservations are needed to visit.

Special group rates, field trips, school groups and more are available during special hours arranged in advance. The farm is also a wonderful wedding venue with more information on the website at www.JulianFarmAndOrchard.com.

Julian Farm and Orchard is located at 4381 Julian Hwy, approximately three miles west of historic Julian. Parking is free and the farm’s hours are Friday-Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November.