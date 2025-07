East County News Service

July 24, 2025 (Julian) – The Julian Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to savor the Julian Mountain Brewfest at Nickel Beer Company at 1485 Hollow Glen Road from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 23.

A $25 ticket includes eight tastings, a commemorative cup and live music by the Sun Valley String Band.

For more information, contact marketing@julianca.com or call (760) 765-1857.