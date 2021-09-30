JULIAN OPEN STUDIOS ART TOUR OCT. 9-10 SHOWCASES A DOZEN ARTISTS’ WORKS

East County News Service

September 30, 2021 (Julian) -- The Julian Arts Guild’s Open Studios tour is October 9 – 10 this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A dozen artists are participating in the tour through the Cuyamaca mountains area of Julian in San Diego’s East County.

Guests have the opportunity to visit an eclectic group of artists’ individual galleries and personal studios. Armed with a map of the area and the artists’ directory, visitors will enjoy a day discovering the talents of each artist in the rural setting of vistas, trees, boulders, canyons and mountain ridges. It is a personal way of not only viewing their works but also seeing their homes and studios and learning directly from the artists how they create their artwork.

Throughout the tour is a variety of art—everything from photography and painting, to weaving and unique fine jewelry making, and assemblage. It also is an opportunity to find a special holiday gift or a unique art piece to add to your own collection.

Included for the first time on the tour is bestselling true-crime author and journalist Cathy Scott and Haywire, a musical / artwork entry on the tour.

If you like, enjoy lunch on a blanket among the oak and pine trees. Visitors are encouraged to start the tour at any point along the route, since all the artists will have wristbands and maps available for you. Bright-yellow signs will direct you to each studio location. Adherence to current CDC Covid-19 guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing, will be followed.

Admission wristbands for the full tour are $10 a person, or $10 per carload. Advance sales and Tour Maps are available online at JulianArtsGuild.org. Day-of-event tickets will be available at each studio as well as at Town Hall on the corner of Main and Washington streets. Proceeds from wristband sales go the Julian Arts Guild, a nonprofit group supporting the arts in San Diego County’s backcountry.

For more information, visit JulianArtsGuild.org or email Dianna at ddsharp33@gmail.com.