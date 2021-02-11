JULIAN STATION HOSTS BLOOD DRIVE FEB. 26

Source: San Diego Blood Bank Source: San Diego Blood Bank

February 11, 2021 (Julian) -- Julian Station on is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Friday, February 26 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 p.m. at 4470 Julian Road in the parking lot.

Blood donors will also receive antibody testing.

Please note: As this is NOT a diagnostic test, it will not detect active COVID-19 infections or recent exposure. For all COVID-19 blood donation restrictions related to symptoms and exposure, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org/COVID19

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. Appointment and photo identification required.