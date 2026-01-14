Julian Tea & Cottage Arts hosting annual Valentine’s Day Teas

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
Jan. 23, 2026 (Julian) -- As the winter chill hits in the Cuyamaca Mountains, one of Julian's coziest spots is preparing for some warmth and romance over five days next month.
Julian Tea & Cottage Arts will host its popular Valentine’s Day Teas, from Thursday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 16.
Located in the charming Clarence King home -- a turn-of-the-century residence built in 1898 -- the tea shop offers a step back in time.
Before, during and after Valentine's Day, the historic venue will transform into a romantic retreat, serving a four-course "Cottage Classic" menu designed to offer a perfect blend of history, hospitality and homemade treats -- while celebrating love.
The Valentine’s event features a curated, romantically inspired menu served both indoors and as a "To Go" option for those looking to picnic amidst Julian’s pines and oaks.
The culinary experience includes a first course of a warming cup of tomato basil soup; a second course of a savory variety of finger sandwiches and seasonal bites; a third course of traditional scones served with curd, jam and whipped cream; and the "grand finale" of a luscious, hand-crafted dessert tray.
The shop will also offers a special menu for children under 12, and the staff can accommodate vegetarian and gluten-free diets with advance notice.
Because the Valentine’s event is so popular, reservations are required. Seating times are scheduled for 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Each seating lasts 75 minutes.
The cost is $49.95 for adults and $19.95 for children -- plus tax and gratuity.
More than a Tea Room
Beyond the seasonal festivities, Julian Tea & Cottage Arts remains a staple of the town's Third Street historic district. The shop is a treasure trove for tea enthusiasts and gift-seekers alike that features a full line of English bone china, porcelain and cast iron teapots; a large collection of cookbooks and tea-related literature; locally made crafts, stationary and a "cat corner;" and a dedicated space for housewares, vintage-style aprons, hats and linens.
The venue is at 2124 Third St., one block off Main Street in Julian.
Call (760) 765-0832 or email info@juliantea.com to secure a table.
