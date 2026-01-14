Julian Tea & Cottage Arts hosting annual Valentine’s Day Teas

East County News Service

Jan. 23, 2026 (Julian) -- As the winter chill hits in the Cuyamaca Mountains, one of Julian's coziest spots is preparing for some warmth and romance over five days next month.

Located in the charming Clarence King home -- a turn-of-the-century residence built in 1898 -- the tea shop offers a step back in time.

Before, during and after Valentine's Day, the historic venue will transform into a romantic retreat, serving a four-course "Cottage Classic" menu designed to offer a perfect blend of history, hospitality and homemade treats -- while celebrating love.

The Valentine’s event features a curated, romantically inspired menu served both indoors and as a "To Go" option for those looking to picnic amidst Julian’s pines and oaks.

The culinary experience includes a first course of a warming cup of tomato basil soup; a second course of a savory variety of finger sandwiches and seasonal bites; a third course of t raditional scones served with curd, jam and whipped cream; and the "grand finale" of a luscious, hand-crafted dessert tray.

The shop will also offers a special menu for children under 12, and the staff can accommodate vegetarian and gluten-free diets with advance notice.

Because the Valentine’s event is so popular, reservations are required. Seating times are scheduled for 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Each seating lasts 75 minutes.

The cost is $49.95 for adults and $19.95 for children -- plus tax and gratuity.

More than a Tea Room

Beyond the seasonal festivities, Julian Tea & Cottage Arts remains a staple of the town's Third Street historic district. The shop is a treasure trove for tea enthusiasts and gift-seekers alike that features a full line of English bone china, porcelain and cast iron teapots; a large collection of cookbooks and tea-related literature; l ocally made crafts, stationary and a "cat corner;" and a dedicated space for housewares, vintage-style aprons, hats and linens.

The venue is at 2124 Third St., one block off Main Street in Julian.