JULIAN WELCOMES VISITORS BACK





By Bobbi Zane

June 18, 2020 (Julian) --Julian shop and restaurant owners are now back open to serve visitors, though the rules have changed in the historic gold rush town located in San Diego's back country.

"Visitors no longer need to stay at home,” says Robin Boland, manager of the Julian Chamber of Commerce. During the COVID-19 shutdown, the Chamber had earlier asked visitors to stay away to prevent brining the virus to the mountain town which customarily thrives on tourism.

Restaurants and one-of-a-kind charming shops have lined both sides of Main Street for many years. Julian is also known for excellent restaurants, though Julian is most faous for its apple pies, known as the new gold that draws visitors to Mom's Pie House and Julian Apple Pies.

T he town holds 17 popular restaurants that now require guests to wear masks and stay 6 feet from staff and guests. While some restaurant owners found this difficult, Jeremy Manley, owner of Jeremy's On the Hill, was up to the challenge.

“It’s the new normal and we were able to create a better atmosphere for our guests," he says, adding that guests like the space around each table. Everyone must wear a mask, be six feet from someone else, have clean hands.

Other restasurants include Miners Diner (great ice cream), Romano’s Restaurant (Italian), and Apple Alley Bakery. Jeremy on the Hill offers dine-in and take-out, Pizza abounds at Wynola Pizza, and Poncho Villa serves up Mexican fare.



You can find Julian’s famed beer at Julian Beer Company (Sunday through Saturday open for curbside service),and Nickel Beer Company for growlers on Saturday and Sunday.

Main Street started to open on May 11, first for curbside services, when I dropped off sweaters for repair. People were wandering along Main Street greeting owners at the six-foot distance. A few stores had garden fronts. Now shops and restaurants are open and tourists are returning

If you visit, you must comply with the current rules, keep your distance and enjoy Julian in a new way.

Bobbi Zane is a travel writer specializing in covering Southern California for guide books and magazines, including Fodor’s Travel Publications. Her love of wanderlust also led her to author books including Quick Escapes San Diego and serve as managing editor of Trailer Life Publications. She owned the Yellow Brick Road Book Shop and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California. Originally from Los Angeles, where she graduated from Hollywood High School, Zane now resides in Julian, California, a historic gold rush town, where she chairs the Julian Parade Committee.

East County Magazine gratefully thanks the Facebook Journalism Project for support through its COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund Grant Program to help make this reporting possible. #FacebookJournalismProject.