East County News Service

August 15, 2021 (Julian) - The Friends of the Julian Library continues their "Music on the Mountain" concert series with guitarist Fred Benedetti.

Born in Japan, Benedetti began playing guitar at age nine and is now Chair of Guitar Studies and an associate professor of music at Grossmont College.

The event will be Friday, September 3 at 3 p.m. at the Julian library. Admission is free. For more information, please email Jonna Waite at jakwaite@gmail.com.