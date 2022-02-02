By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Savaii Seau, courtesy of Walker-Walker School

February 2, 2022 (Lakeside) – Savaii Seau, the brother of former Chargers' linebaker Junior Seau, has died of injuries sustained when the 2005 Audi A6 he was driving crossed the center line on Los Coches Road in Lakeside yesterday and struck a Helix Water District dump truck head on.

The collision occurred around 2:10 p.m. yesterday. The Audi was traveling north on Los Coches just south of Lakeview when it struck the 2006 International 4400DT dump truck.

“The driver of the Audi, who it appears was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego,” says California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

Both the driver of the International and the 42-year-old female passenger of the Audi, suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Both are believed to hvae been wearing seatbelts.

“At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs will a factor in this crash,” Officer Garrow says.

Savaii Seau, 56, lived in El Cajon and was as a youth sports coach, trainer and artist, 10 News Reports. He worked as an educator at Warren-Walker School in San Diego.

The school's headmaster, Raymond J. Volker, issued this statement on Seau's passing:

“The hearts of the entire Warren-Walker School community are heavy as we have lost a great human being, teacher and friend today. A fatal car accident has claimed our beloved Coach Seau, who rained love on all of his students, was a bright light in our WWS family, and loved by all. His inspiration, support and incredibly unselfish spirit will be missed by his family as well, and to whom we extend our deepest condolences.

A man whose large physical presence was secondary to the size of his heart; a heart that was measured in the joy he brought to the students he touched each day in his physical education classes. To see him move his large frame in perfect rhythm to a favorite song, along with the youngest of his students, was a sight to behold. They along with students of all ages referred to him as 'Coachee' – not only an endearing address – but one filled with deep respect and love.

Savaii Seau will be missed, not just today, but for years to come. To have touched so many in such a positive way will not easily be forgotten."

He was three years old than his brother, Junior Seau, an NFL Hall of Famer who played 13 seasons with the Chargers from 1990-2002; Junior Seau died of suicide in 2012; his family settled a lawsuit against the NFL after alleging that his suicide was related to traumatic brain injuries suffered during his football career. The Davis YMCA youth sports complex in La Mesa is named after Junior Seau.